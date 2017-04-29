Android Nougat incoming next week for the Galaxy S6 Edge on T-Mobile

While Android 7.0 Nougat has been out for a few months, those rocking the Galaxy S6 Edge are still yet to see the update.

That is about to change for T-Mobile customers as T-Mobile project manager Des Smith reports the S6 Edge is scheduled to get the update next week.

SOFTWARE UPDATE: @TMobile Engineers have approved the #GalaxyS6EdgePlus Nougat build! Should start pushing early next week!👏 pic.twitter.com/GPEadUQ26j — Des 📱 (@askdes) 28 April 2017

There’s no firm launch date on when you can exactly expect to see the update arrive on your T-Mobile S6 Edge but usually these rollouts are staggered so it depends on where you’re placed on the schedule. No doubt Android 7.0 Nougat will be a welcome addition to the Galaxy S6 Edge to benefit from new features such as doze mode and split screen apps.

While the Galaxy S6 Edge is getting adequate Nougat treatment, that still leaves the regular S6 but expect that to follow suit shortly after.