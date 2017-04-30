You can opt-out of Google Location services tracking your wifi hotspot or router

To improve your location accuracy and the services based on Google using this data, Google uses publicly broadcast Wi-Fi data from wireless access points and GPS, cell tower, and sensor data.

While this is useful for improving the accuracy of your location, you might just simply not want Google using your access point to offer tracking all the time. This is especially a problem if you use your device as a hotspot regularly and find your location is often affected by this.

To opt out, change the SSID (name) of your Wi-Fi access point (your wireless network name) so that it ends with “ _nomap “. For example, if your SSID is “ 12345 ,” you would change it to “ 12345_nomap .”

To help ensure your changed SSID is submitted to Google quickly, open Google Maps on an Android device with Wi-Fi turned on. To establish a location fix near your Wi-Fi access point, tap My location.

While tracking should really be opt-in and this isn’t really a great solution as it relies on having to remap every WiFi device you own, it does provide a fix for removing Google from tracking your router. Alternatively, you can turn off broadcasting of your SSID to prevent Google from being able to pick it up from nearby Android users.