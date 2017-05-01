Facer “DAILY MIX” has landed!

A uniquely fun way to discover new watch faces on Facer, every single day, and we love it.

Way back in 2014 we first excitedly wrote about a new smartwatch app “FACER” hitting the market.

Who would have thought that in 2017 we would again be frantically tapping keys to inform you that the Facer app had triumphantly surpassed the 1 million download mark.

Continual updates – a wealth of faces and animations to choose from – a universal tool that allows you to express your individuality, as you can probably tell, I am a fan.

So imagine my excitement when Little Labs got in touch with us to tell us about a new game-changing feature they have just launched for Facer.

They are calling it “Daily Mix” and it is being penned as “a new fun feature aiming at surfacing great new designs, directly on your Facer watch, every single day”

Sounds cool right? let me explain further.

At the beginning of each day, you triple tap on your Facer ready smartwatch and that will give you access to “Daily Mix”. You then give the display a spin and it will randomly select you a fresh new face for the day ahead. Each day you are allocated 10 free tokens. Each spin equals 1 token and you will receive 10 free tokens per day. It’s like a slot machine for watch faces!

Daily Mix is available right now on all Android Wear 2.0 and Tizen smartwatches supported by Facer. What are you waiting for?!