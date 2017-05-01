The beauty of the internet is you almost have virtual access to any information you want at the tips of your fingers. The days of education being offered solely at physical locations are far behind us; today’s Deal of the Day is one for growing your skills and readying yourself for the long-term. And, as you can guess, you can do it all from the comfort of your own home, learning on your own time.

Machine Learning is the science of getting computers to act without being given specific programming commands; it’s used to harvest info and determine output. You’ll find machine learning in places like search engines, online ad spaces, and spam filters.

For only $46, you can teach yourself all about Machine Learning and Data Science. Typically priced almost $450, you can save some 89 percent on the kit. What’s included? How about nearly 2,000 pages across multiple eBooks and almost 50 lessons of virtual training? You’ll have lifetime access to all of the tools; streaming and accessibility done through web or mobile.

Take a look below and you’ll find it’s chock-full of lectures and content with everything you need to become and expert.

Features

Learning Ansible 2: Second Edition eBook : Handle Complex, Repetitive Tasks with Ease with Ansible 2

: Handle Complex, Repetitive Tasks with Ease with Ansible 2 Practical DevOps eBook : Harness the Power of DevOps to Boost Your Skill Set & Make An IT Organization Perform Better

: Harness the Power of DevOps to Boost Your Skill Set & Make An IT Organization Perform Better DevOps Automation Cookbook eBook : Explore Over 120 Recipes Covering Key Automation Techniques

: Explore Over 120 Recipes Covering Key Automation Techniques Python Machine Learning eBook : Build Powerful Python Machine Learning Algorithms to Generate Useful Data Insights

: Build Powerful Python Machine Learning Algorithms to Generate Useful Data Insights Mastering Python for Data Science eBook : Explore the World of Data Science Through Python

: Explore the World of Data Science Through Python Practical Data Analysis eBook : A Practical Guide to Obtaining, Transforming, Exploring, & Analyzing Data

: A Practical Guide to Obtaining, Transforming, Exploring, & Analyzing Data Data Mining with Python : Learn Data Mining by Actually Doing It

: Learn Data Mining by Actually Doing It Python Machine Learning Projects: Discover the Reach of Machine Learning Through Six Projects in Python

