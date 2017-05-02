Blackberry launches online keynote tutorial videos for the KeyOne

With Blackberry's KeyOne launching, the manufacturer has released a series of informative short clips to help you learn more about the device.

There was a time in my life where Blackberry ruled. I loved the brand, I loved the name. I loved the device, the keyboard – I was proud to be associated. Then the mobile tech world moved on – Unfortunately Blackberry did not.

I could go on and on about failed attempts or lack of innovation, but I wont. Admittedly deep down inside I still am bearing a torch for the brand, it was my one first true tech love, and I will go on record here and state that the launch of the Blackberry KeyOne has got me excited again.

With the handset already exclusively available in one Selfridges store in Oxford street, London, and the device looking to roll out later this week across the UK with a expected price tag for the KeyOne of around £499, both excitement and skepticism alike are rising.

To coincide with all this, Blackberry has released a series of short quick informative videos on the how what where and when of the device with only what I can assume is a view to quash any misgivings a potential adopter may have.

Its not rocket science, a lot of the content you will be familiar with if you are comfortable within the Android ecosystem – Blackberry are not re-writing the book with this device.

It does however enable you to get a good look at the device and notably the inclusion of a ” Convenience Key” much like the one I reported to be present on the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. The videos are detailed below – take a look for yourself.

May 31st is the date penned for release in the USA. We are going to be watching this launch carefully from afar. Is this the Blackberry to revive the brand? is the QWERTY going to be the thing we realize we just cant live without again? who knows…..

What are your thoughts about this device? are you going to be getting one?

Please, let us know.