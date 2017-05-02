Learn to code for Amazon Alexa with zero experience, just $19

Ready or not, smart homes are the wave of the future. What started with Amazon and its voice service, Alexa, has evolved into a whole world of products and services that tie together.

Pretty much any major appliance or electronic item you buy for the home these days can be connected to a network. What’s more, some of those can be hacked and manipulated in ways you might not thought possible. Wouldn’t it be awesome to build a voice-activated app or function?

Our Deal of the Day is a $19 bundle of training designed to help you build and code for Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo. You don’t need any previous experience, either; this is everything you need to start from scratch! We’re talking more than a dozen hours of training over some 60+ courses.

Features

Alexa Development For Absolute Beginners

Learn to build advanced, engaging voice applications for Amazon Alexa

Discover how to build your own Amazon Alexa device from a Raspberry Pi 3

Build 10 different skills for the Amazon Echo & Alexa

Get hands-on practice w/ an 80-minute mock exam

Learn as quickly & efficiently as possible w/ quick lectures (only 5-20 minutes each)

Advanced Alexa Skills Kit

Access 18 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7

Learn to build advanced, engaging voice applications for Amazon Alexa

Dive into the advanced functionality of Alexa including account linking, persistent database storage, audio streaming, & more

Build 10 different skills for the Amazon Echo & Alexa

Get hands-on practice w/ an 80-minute mock exam at the end of each course

Learn as quickly & efficiently as possible w/ quick lectures (only 5-20 minutes each)

Where to Buy

Ready to build for Amazon Echo and Amazon Alexa? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and pick up the training bundle for only $19! Normally valued well over $300, it’s yours to the tune of 93% off!

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

Shop AndroidGuys!

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!