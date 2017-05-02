OnePlus 5 teased by company CEO

The OnePlus CEO took to Weibo to offer a teaser of the upcoming OnePlus 5 device, or at least hint at how hard the company are working on it.

Before you say it, yes – the next device should be the OnePlus 4, but the company will reportedly skip this generation as 4 is often considered as associated with bad luck in China. This leaves the next generation of device to be offered by the company to be labelled as the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reshared a message the company posted on Weibo saying it is working without a break, “just to make a big surprise.”

The message was naturally appended by the OnePlus moto of #neversettle suggesting that OnePlus may have something a little different up its sleeve for the next generation device.

Exactly what this entails remains to be seen, but you can expect high end specs in a lowcost package to continue what the company does best. Estimated arrival of the OnePlus 5 still remains a mystery but judging by the tone of the message, it seems the device is still very much in the development and early production phase.