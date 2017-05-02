Samsung’s Marshmallow apps put parental controls on your Galaxy phone

Have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone around the house and you can’t think of any new good spots of where to hiding it from your kid? Samsung comes to the rescue with a parental control app which allows parents to simply limit their children’s onscreen time.

Surely you can always prevent a child from accessing a handset by setting an authentication method that can’t be easily overridden – like a fingerprint. But for those parents who typically allow their little ones to have unhindered access into the phone, Samsung’s new app dubbed Marshmallow (no, it has nothing to do with Android 6.0 Marshmallow) provides a convenient way to restrict access to apps that are age-inappropriate, set a child’s bed time or review the child’s activity throughout the day. Parents can also limit the number of apps the child has access to up to eight.

The app was created with the aim of helping children develop healthy smartphone usage habits based on self-control. Samsung lets youngsters set their own daily usage limits and offers points each time they exceed the allocated time.

Marshmallow works the other way around too – children who don’t follow the rules will lose points. But why would youngsters care about these points? Well the Korean tech giant is wooing children into obedience by allowing them to use these points to acquire gift cards from the app’s gift shop.

The app is currently available for download from the Google Play Store, but before you download it, note Marshmallow is currently compatible with select Galaxy handsets including the Galaxy S6 and higher, Note 4, Note 5 and higher, J3 and higher and A5 or higher.