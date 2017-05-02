Sony’s Galaxy S8/LG G6 alternative might be on its way

Taller, narrower smartphones like the Galaxy S8 or LG G6 are rocking today’s smartphone scene. And according to a recent leak coming to us via MobileExpose, Sony is also working on a similar-looking device.

Renders showcasing the yet-unreleased Sony Xperia X Ultra have surfaced online, alongside information about the upcoming handset. The phone is expected to come boasting a 6.45-inch display with a 21:9 screen aspect ratio. In comparison, the Galaxy S8 has an 18:5:9 one and the LG G6 has an 18:9, so the new Xperia will be taller and narrower than both.

While we don’t have information on the resolution of the device, we can speculate the Xperia X Ultra will bring at least a FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution to the table. Apart from that, the phone should arrive with a Snapdragon 660 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage.

On the imaging front, the handset will take advantage of a 19-megapixel main camera plus a 13-megapixel selfie snapper. Word on the street also indicates the upcoming Xperia X Ultra will also come with a 3,050 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, IP68 rating and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. As it appears in the leaked images, the product will feature dual speakers and will become available with Red and Gray paint jobs.

The report doesn’t reveal anything about launch date or pricing options, but given its specs we do expect the Xperia X Ultra to be cheaper than the Galaxy S8/LG G6.