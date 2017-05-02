T-Mobile rolls out fix for Galaxy S8 red tint, but it doesn’t work in all cases

Samsung Galaxy S8 getting updated at T-Mobile, but will it work as intended?

Earlier today T-Mobile started rolling out an OTA update to fix the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ red tint issue on the display.

The update has already reached Galaxy S8 units in South Korea, India and Europe and now is making it to US shores, specifically to T-Mobile customers. It weighs 138MB and brings additional color optimization settings, as well as stability and performance improvements.

However, a quick look at the Reddit thread dedicated to the topic, reveals that some users are still seeing the pesky red tin on their display post-update:

“Looks like after the update I still have a bit of red tint when the phone is angled as well as on the edges.“

Simsonofadown

“Screen still looks terrible and pink when put at a 30 degree angle, edges look better tho :/ gonna see if i can get it replaced.“

Durkester

Even worse, in some cases, the red tint morphed into a blue one:

“I wonder if I just got a bad phone. Update makes my red tint into blue tint.”

Wixul

“Same here – red tint now blue. But I find that it’s not as noticeable and blends more than the red did. Overall, I’m okay with it.“

Nouseforaname222

Still there are users who report the update did its magic as intended. So it looks like Galaxy S8 users will have to play the lottery when it comes to this update. If you too own a T-Mobile Galaxy S8, tell us about your experience in the comment section below.