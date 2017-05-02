T-Mobile tipped to be prepping an affordable premium smartphone

T-Mobile has been known to shake up the industry and lead other carriers to then react and respond. Well it seems like the Magenta company is on the verge of doing it again.

According to marketing materials that were shared with Android Authority, T-Mobile has some big plans in the pipeline. The carrier wants to revolutionize the way people pay for their device plan each month.

While information on the matter is still pretty hazy, it seems the carrier is gearing up to offer a phone exclusively designed for T-Mobile. The device will come packing features you’d normally expect to find in a flagship device with a price-tag ranging from $600 to $800.

The tweak is, you’ll be able to get it from T-Mobile at a much more affordable price-tag. The handset will be sold under a commitment free plan with a lifetime warranty and free insurance. So if for instance a subscriber breaks the phone or simply wants a new one, the plan will have them covered.

The marketing material at hand seems to suggest the plan and accompanying device(s) could launch in Q3. This means anywhere from July through September.

While the specs of the upcoming device are unknown at this point, we can speculate the phone will run Android and might bring be released with a QHD display, Snapdragon 835 and quite possible a bezeless-design and dual camera setup. If T-Mobile would price such a device affordably enough, would you consider buying your next-flagship from the Magenta carrier?