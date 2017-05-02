ZTE roll out the B25 update for the Axon 7

It has been a matter of weeks since we last reported on the ZTE Axon 7 getting updated to Android 7.1.1 and it is no coincidence that back when the device launched we headlined it as being “Outstanding with a few faults“. Needless to say we have since seen a steady flow of updates roll out from ZTE for this device.

We have to respect the Chinese manufacturer for consistently looking to improve the user experience, taking on board feedback and aiming to provide the best usability possible for consumers.

So with all that said, the latest update for ZTE Axon 7 brings us new features and improvements like full support for a larger 256GB microSD. This will allow for a much wider spectrum of app and media installations, saving movies and shows from Netflix to play offline maybe or some hefty audio books or podcast’s for those long journeys.

If like me, you detest having your devices cluttered with unwanted bloatware you will be pleased to know that this latest update will now give you the ability to disable some of the pre-installed apps that come out of the box on the ZTE Axon 7. HORAH

ZTE have also added a new setting that allows users to enable “Night Mode” and some optimizations to the “Do Not Disturb” function. The usual device stability and security enhancements are included and Many miscellaneous performance improvements like fixes for the somewhat problematic Wi-Fi Calling.

The update has already been released in the United States, but it is looking like it will take up to 48 hours until we start to see it appearing on actual ZTE Axon 7 units.

Build B25 is what you need to be looking out for, and with that being said, it most certainly looks like it wont be the last update we see rolling out for the device, and rightly so!