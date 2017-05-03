Get your retro game fix with this Nintendo-inspired Bluetooth controller and NES Classic wireless receiver

Everything that is is old is new again. Such is the case with gaming. Both mobile and console players seem to love that throwback to the late 1980’s and early 1990’s with 8-bit and 16-bit graphics. Chiptune and synth-pop music are as popular as ever and we just can’t get enough nostalgia.

Our Deal of the Day for today is a Bluetooth controller and NES Classic Bluetooth receiver. The bundle, which goes for only $39.95, are the perfect accessories for those of you who love that old school Nintendo gaming experience. Remember back when the SNES was groundbreaking because it had six buttons instead of just two?

For gamers who just plain appreciate a classic, simple controller, this gamepad lets you play your favorite games on iOS, Android, Mac OS X, and Windows with complete ease. Plus, with the included receiver, you can take it in the opposite direction, solving one of the chief problems of the NES Classic Edition (that short, short wire) with wireless gameplay.

Try as we might to love them, there’s just something about the simplicity and familiarity of the old controllers. Sure, there’s some great stuff on the market today, but nothing beats the Super Nintendo or Super Famicom controller.

Features

Supports multiplayer on iOS w/ dual keyboard code system

Controller compatible w/ iOS, Android, Mac OS X, & Windows devices

Receiver is compatible w/ all 8Bitdo controllers & arcade sticks, plus next gen PS4, PS3, Wii Mote, & Wii U Pro controllers

Built-in CPU & FLASH memory chip allows for upgradeable firmware

Where to Buy

You can purchase the SNES30 Bluetooth Controller + NES Classic Bluetooth Receiver Exclusive Bundle for only $39.95 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Normally retailing for about $52, you can save some 23% by going this route.

