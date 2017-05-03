Google Home available with $15 off for Mother’s Day

We included Google Home in our Mother’s Day 2017 gift guide, so if you too, think Google’s connected speaker would be a good match for that special lady in your life, now it’s a great time to purchase it.

How so? Well a few retailers are listing the Google Assistant-powered device with $15 off, which means you’ll only have to pay $114 to grab it. You can purchase it from the following online locations:

Best Buy

Verizon

Newegg

Google Store

Newegg is also throwing in an additional $20 gift card to sweeten the deal even more. Mother’s Day is on May 14, so you have plenty of time to order one for your mom. Or if you don’t think your mother would appreciate it, then you can just check out our guide (linked above) for more ideas.

The discount might even compel you to get a Google Home yourself.

While Google is offering the Home with a discount, rumors of a next-gen Amazon Echo have appeared online once more. The device is tipped to make an entrance on the market with a built-in display and could arrive as soon as this month. As for a Google Home 2 product, we have not heard anything in this respect.