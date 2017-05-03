Meet Jelly, quite possibly the world’s smallest Android 7.0 Nougat smartphone

Phones and getting bigger and bigger these days, but what are you to do if your preference lies with smaller devices?

There are a few options out there, but if your needs for portability are extreme you might want to take a look at Jelly. The product – currently gathering funds on Kickstarter – is touted as the world’s smallest 4G smartphone. It’s also probably the smallest Android 7.0 Nougat mobile telephone currently available on the market. How minuscule is it? Well it measures 92.3 x 43 x 13.3 mm (3.6 x 1.7 x 0.5 inches).

The small cute smartphone that can fit in your coin pocket features an itsy bitsy 2.45-inch display with 240 x 432 resolution. It draws power from a 1.1GHz processor (probably of MediaTek origin) and is available in two options, one with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage or 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage for more “demanding” users.

Jelly enjoys the presence of two cameras, one of 8-megapixel variety and the other of 2-megapixels. The phone also brings dual SIM support, GPS, Wi-F, Bluetooth 4.0, a 950 mAh battery plus 4G LTE (it won’t work with CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint).

Jelly is manufactured by Chinese company Unihertz, but will ship worldwide to interested parties for $59 a pop in three colors.

The good news is that Jelly already managed to surpass its funding goal, so we can expect the mini phone to start shipping out to backers in August.

So what do you think about this intriguing device?