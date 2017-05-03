Nokia 6 clears the FCC, will land in the US soon

Nokia's new smartphones will soon make it on the US market

The Nokia 6 was unveiled at MWC 2017 in late February and but the phone is yet to be available on other markets other than China. But this is clearly about to change.

The Nokia 6 has been spotted going through the FCC, which can only mean the device will soon land on the US market soon.

In case you don’t remember, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a Snapdragon 430 tucked under the bonnet. It’s an an octa-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz with an Adreno 505 GPU.

The handset includes 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Nokia 6 can make for a great photography companion too, as it offers the services of a 16-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and laser auto focus, as well as an 8-megapixel snapper for taking selfies.

At launch, Nokia put an emphasis on how their new droids will offer a pure Android experience onboard. They have also pledged to deliver fast software updates. Case in point, the Nokia 6 got updated to Android 7.1.1 Nougat even before making its global debut.

We don’t know the exact pricing specifications on the Nokia 6 in the US, but given that UK pricing for the Nokia 6 is approximately $297, we’ll have to guess the phone will sell for around $250 stateside.

Nokia 6’s less advanced brothers, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 have also cleared the FCC, so they will also be available for purchase in the country.