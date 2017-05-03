Some users are reporting image bleed issues on the Galaxy S8

If you thought the issues of the red tint were over with the latest update being issued to Galaxy S8 owners then think again as it seems some users are seeing instances of image bleed on the display.

Users have taken to Reddit to report a bleeding issues on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The issue appears when you have a solid black line on a completely white background and it appears to show a faint ghosting effect to the edges of the screen.

It’s very faint but as you can see, the black lines ghost to the edge of the display. However, other users have come to Samsung’s defense and said that it’s just something pertinent to Samsung’s OLED displays. More specifically, it’s due to their use of low-temperature polycrystalline silicon. Once Samsung switches to indium gallium zinc oxide, it won’t be a problem.

Have you noticed black lines ghosting on your Galaxy S8? I personally haven’t experienced it on my device, but then I have to admit I haven’t been looking for it. As with most issues like this, once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Drop us a comment below and let us know if you’ve come across this.