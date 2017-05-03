Sprint’s free Magic Box can boost data speeds inside homes and businesses

America’s fourth largest carrier, Sprint today introduced the Magic Box, a plug-and-play signal booster designed to improve LTE coverage inside home and business.

The device’s purpose is to amplify nearby cell towers, thus increasing both uploads and downloads speeds with an average of 200%. Sprint says the Magic Box can cover around 30,000 square feet inside the building and extends to 100 meters outside.

To get started, customers should just place the Magic Box near a window, no installation, router or Wi-Fi needed. The User Equipment Relay inside creates a connection from the Magic Box to Sprint’s network using 2.5GHz or 1.9GHz spectrum, while a dedicated channel to Sprint’s network will reduce noise and interference.

The Magic Box will be offered for free of charge for qualifying customers. Those interested can go ahead and fill out a request form to see if they are eligible to receive the box. Sprint has already begun deployments of the new device in a few cities across the US including Denver, San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Huston.

The Magic Box seems like a really good deal – customers get better reception inside their home and business for free and Spring gets to cost-effectively densify its network and improve experience for its wireless users, while setting the groundwork for its 5G ambitions.