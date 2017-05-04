Amazon’s child-friendly FreeTime app is now available for Android

Amazon is making its FreeTime Unlimited app available for Android smartphones and tablets. The media subscription service for kids is no longer limited to Kindle devices and can now easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store by parents and their kids.

Like Samsung’s recently released Marshmallow app for Galaxy phones, the FreeTime app allows users the set device usage limits for their children and monitor their media consumption through a detailed dashboard (a feature introduced back in April).

There’s a kid-friendly web browser to be taken advantage of too, which can be turned off in case you don’t want your child to be browsing the Internet. On top of that, the app also bundles a library of 13,000 age-appropriate TV show episodes, e-books, games and more. Parents can specify the age of their child and so define how mature the content made available to them should be.

Amazon FreeTime is a subscription service available to customers in the US, UK and Germany and costs $4.99 per month ($2.99 for Prime members) or $9.99 per month for a family with for children ($6.99 for Prime members). And now subscribers can access the service via their Android tablets and smartphones, as well which is a smart move from Amazon’s part given that Android devices tend to dominate the mobile ecosystem.