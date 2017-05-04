The Oppo F3 launches with dual selfie cameras

Oppo may not be a company that you’ve heard much of, but it is one of the largest OEM’s across the globe. The company’s main presence is in India, where it is in a battle against the likes of Xiaomi and others. However, Oppo has unveiled its latest flagship the Oppo F3, which features an impressive spec sheet.

Starting with the display, Oppo has packed a 5.5-inch Full-HD display onto the front of the F3. The display is also made of the new Gorilla Glass 5 which has been gracing other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6.

Under the hood, the Oppo F3 is powered by the MediaTek MT6750 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The Nano-SIM tray doubles as a microSD card slot, making for easy access to expand your device’s storage.

The real story of the Oppo F3 comes via the cameras. The rear of the device features 13MP camera along with an LED flash placed to the right of the sensor.

As for the front, Oppo has packed in dual cameras, hoping to provide its users with the ultimate selfie phone. The main sensor shoots at 16MP with a 1/3.1″ sensor, along with a wide-angle sensor coming in at 8MP.

There are also some software enhancements being made for the cameras, as Oppo has included Beautify 4.0. This helps smooth images out, without looking too fake and removing any unsightly grains from your photos.

Looking to the rest of the device, Oppo has packed a 3,200mAh battery into the F3, which can be recharged via the microUSB port on the bottom. We aren’t too sure why Oppo chose to use microUSB versus USB Type-C, as is the case with many other devices in the last year or two. So, you’ll be able to knock the dust off of your microUSB cables when you get the F3.

If you were worried about the lack of a fingerprint scanner, don’t fret. Oppo has placed the fingerprint scanner on the front of the device, while combining it with the home button. Oppo claims that the fingerprint scanner is so fast, that it will unlock your device in just 0.2 seconds. That would be an impressive feat for this device.

Finally, the Oppo F3 is running ColorOS 3.0, which is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This is another strange addition for a newly released device, as we are nearing the launch of Android O and Android Nougat is being released to many 2016 devices.

The Oppo F3 won’t launch here in the States right away, as it will be made available in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Myanmar. The device will launch on May 13th with the only color option being Gold, and will be priced at ~$320.

Oppo is really driving the point home as it looks to be the de-facto source for your smartphone if selfies are your thing. We’ll have to see how the camera actually performs, but early reviews look good.

Sound off in the comments to let us know what you think about the Oppo F3 and if you could see yourself taking advantage of the dual-selfie cameras.