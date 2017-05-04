Teach yourself how to code for Android with this $29 developer bundle

As Android approaches its 10th anniversary this year, there’s no sign that the platform is slowing. In fact, given that it’s spreading deeper into wearables and connected devices, things look rosy for Google’s beloved OS.

In that time, we’ve found that many have gone from being casual gamers or users to push things to new limits. Some have even taken to creating their own apps, games, or services to better leverage the platform.

If you’re the type of person who says, “Hey, I have an idea for an app, but I don’t know where to go to create it”, we have a solution. Our Deal of the Day is a bundle of education aimed at beginners just like you. With 30 hours of content, you’ll get everything you need to start on that killer app.

Worth almost $1,500 on a normal day, we’re able to offer this kit to AndroidGuys readers for only $29. That’s a savings of some 98 percent and only a drop in the bucket when you think of how much different your life might be. Whether creating an app to sell or for personal use, the investment is a small price to pay.

Features

Introduction to Programming and Coding for Everyone with JavaScript

Fundamentals of Operating Systems

Java SE 8 Programming Part 1

Java SE 8 Programming Part 2

Building Android Apps That Work

Where to Buy

You can pick purchase the full bundle for only $29 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Given that each of the five parts are worth nearly $300 on their own, this kit is the perfect toolbox to help kick off a career in app development. Save 98% and get your Android career off the ground today!

