Teardown: What goes on inside the Bluboo D1?

The craze of dual-camera phones is in full swing and the Bluboo D1 is one of the best on the market right now. The phone launched on April 24 and customers in Asia and those who keep their ear to the ground about such things have been talking about it. In case you’ve missed some of our coverage on the D1, here’s a quick recap of the specs.

Quad-core processor MediaTek MT6580A clocked at 1.3 GHz

5.0-inch HD resolution Sharp display, 2.5D G+F

2GB RAM

16GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB)

8.0-megapixel and 2.0-megapixel rear Sony cameras

5.0-megapixel front camera w/ Selfie softlight, dual rear LED flash, Breathing Light

Metal unibody made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy

Dual SIM (2x micro SIM)

Rear fingerprint sensor

Android 7.0 Nougat

2600mAh battery

Colors: Black, Blue, and Gold

Now, the Bluboo D1 looks awesome from the outside in its metal unibody shell and brilliant colors, but what’s it like on the inside? With the popularity of sites like iFixIt and YouTube channels like JerryRigEverything, interest is growing higher and higher about what these phones look like from the inside and how they function. We’re even seeing huge companies like HTC get a lot of flack for how much wasted space is in the inside of the U Ultra!

So, let’s take a look inside. In the video below a skilled tester shows off the insides of the Bluboo D1 and… there really isn’t much wasted space. The team over at Bluboo has done an excellent job with the space it had in a relatively small phone to fit all the internals in. Will this make a huge difference in day-to-day use? Maybe not, but you do get the peace of mind in knowing that the D1 is made my professionals and it has very good build quality.

Just a reminder before you watch the video. If you try this at home, you will more than likely void your warranty so we don’t recommend you do that and we can’t be responsible for any issues you might have because you took your phone apart. Enjoy the video!

If you’re interested in picking up the Bluboo D1, it’s still available on its pre-sale bonus of only $69.99. Bluboo is also giving away some free devices through a special promotion. You’ll find all the details on Bluboo’s website, but hurry up because the presale price ends on Sunday, May 7, 2017.