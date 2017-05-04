UMIDIGI G is an iPhone 7 lookalike that sells for only $79.99

Chinese smartphone manufacturer UMIDIGI is targeting iPhone 7 fans with a dirty cheap clone of the iconic device. The product called UMIDIGI G perfectly nails the iPhone aesthetic by employing a polycarbonate polishing technique that recreates the metallic matte black back of the iPhone 7.

While UMIDIGI G might look like the iPhone 7 on the outside, when it comes to specs customers shouldn’t expect anything too grand. The handset features a 5-inch SHARP display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 and 1280 x 720 resolution. It employs the computing power of a quad-core MediaTek chipset clocked at 1.3GHz plus 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

It’s also equipped with an 8-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel selfie snapper. The 2,000 mAh embedded battery is said to be able to last 4 to 5 days in standby. Most importantly, the affordable iPhone 7 lookalike runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and bundles 4G LTE.

Pre-sales subscriptions for the UMIDIGI G have already started for $79.99. Pre-sales will begin on May 16, with orders expected to start shipping out on May 20.

The UMIDIGI G is one of the most affordable Nougat phones you’ll be able to find on the market at this moment. With its iPhone-esque vibe and low price-tag, the UMIDIGI G will probably prove attractive to a lot of customers shopping on a budget.