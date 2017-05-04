When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy S8

At an event in New York City, Samsung took to the stage to announce its 2017 flagship lineup with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. These devices represent a change of the guard regarding Samsung’s overall design language as we are seeing an all-new design from top to bottom.

The Galaxy S8 measures in at 5.7-inches, which is a more traditional size for flagships, while the S8+ measures at 6.2-inches. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM (unless you live in China where you can get 6GB of RAM), and 64GB of expandable storage.

The story of these devices lies within the new Infinity Display as Samsung finally ditched the hardware home button while stretching the screen to an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. This offers a more immersive experience when using your device while bringing the “edge” features from previous iterations to both the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Now that the devices are available to purchase, let’s dive in to see what each retailer or carrier is offering for the latest Samsung Galaxy flagship.

Amazon

Everyone loves buying things from Amazon and there’s some good news for those looking for the Galaxy S8. Amazon is currently offering both the unlocked US variant AND the international version. This means you have your choice of getting the Exynos processor or the Snapdragon 835. The Exynos version is priced at $843.99 while the Snapdragon 835 variant is priced at $960.

Buy Now

Verizon

Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 for $31.50 per month for 24 months, or $756 for the full retail price. Verizon is also providing an offer which gets you the device for just $15 month when trading in select devices, while also giving customers a free $50 VISA gift card.

Buy Now

AT&T

AT&T is offering the Samsung Galaxy S8 for $25 per month for X months or for $749.99 at full retail cost. However, you can buy one and get one for free when you sign up for a contract with AT&T Next and are subscribed to DirecTV for your television services.

Buy Now

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has the Samsung Galaxy S8 on sale for $30 up front and then $30 per month for 24 months. If monthly payments aren’t your thing, you can pay the full retail price of $750. As for promotions, T-Mobile and Samsung are throwing in the new Gear VR headset with Controller for free.

Sprint

The Samsung Galaxy S8 through Sprint can be purchased for $31.25 per month for 18 months, or you can pay the full retail price of $749.99. However, Sprint is also the home of the “Galaxy Forever” plan, which will net you the next Samsung flagship after making 12 monthly payments. Finally, Sprint is also offering a free Galaxy S7 Edge when you add a line and lease the Galaxy S8.

Buy Now

Boost/Virgin Mobile

Surprisingly, Boost and Virgin Mobile (Sprint subsidiaries) are offering the lowest price for the Samsung Galaxy S8. When signing up for either carriers services, you can get a brand new Galaxy S8 for just $649.99.

Buy Now

Samsung

If buying directly from the manufacturer is your kind of thing, then you can rest easy knowing that you can buy the unlocked Galaxy S8 directly from Samsung. If eligible for financing, you can get the device for $30 per month for 24 months, or pay the full retail price of $726.

Buy Now

Best Buy

As many of you probably already know, the Galaxy S8 is available at Best Buy for Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon. Best Buy is honoring many of the same deals from the carriers, but is throwing in a $100 Best Buy gift card with each purchase.

Buy Now

