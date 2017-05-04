When and Where to Buy: Samsung Galaxy S8

At an event in New York City, Samsung took to the stage to announce its 2017 flagship lineup with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. These devices represent a change of the guard regarding Samsung’s overall design language as we are seeing an all-new design from top to bottom.

The Galaxy S8 measures in at 5.7-inches, which is a more traditional size for flagships, while the S8+ measures at 6.2-inches. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM (unless you live in China where you can get 6GB of RAM), and 64GB of expandable storage.

The story of these devices lies within the new Infinity Display as Samsung finally ditched the hardware home button while stretching the screen to an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. This offers a more immersive experience when using your device while bringing the “edge” features from previous iterations to both the Galaxy S8 and S8+.

Now that the devices are available to purchase, let’s dive in to see what each retailer or carrier is offering for the latest Samsung Galaxy flagship.