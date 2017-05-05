DirecTV Now lands on LeEco’s lineup of Android TVs

If you are the owner of a LeEco TV, then you’ll be happy to know that the company has started rolling out an update for its TV products which adds DirecTV onboard.

The app is currently available for LeEco’s lineup of TV products including the X43 Pro, X55, X65 and the uMax85. This is also as good as time as any to remind you of LeEco’s promo – for a limited time, customers who buy a LeEco TV will receive 3-months of DirecTV Now for free.

And with the new update, customers will be able to access the service right from their TVs, instead of having to browse using a smartphone and then cast. To be able to take advantage of DirecTV Now, users will have to download the app. To initiate the software update, you’ll have to power on your LeEco TV, connect to the internet and simply wait for the new software alert to pop up.

If the notification fails to appear, you can try manually to update by navigating to the System Update app from the TV’s home screen. Once the installation is complete, the DirecTV app will take its place in the Apps section. From there, customers have to sign in with their DirecTV account.

After the free 3-month period expires, LeEco TV owners who want to keep getting access to DirecTV will have to pay $35/month.

Apart from DirecTV Now, the new software update also improves system stability and merges the “Live” and “Le” apps into one experience.