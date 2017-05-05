Fugoo launches the Style-S and Go speakers for active users

Are you in need of a new speaker? Check out Fugoo's linuep

Bluetooth speaker specialist, Fugoo is this week extending its “Go Anywhere” lineup by adding two new products, the Style-S and Go.

The Style-S is a water-proof, dust-proof, mud-proof and shock-proof Bluetooth speaker that can deliver up to 93 dB loudness.

Fugoo says the speaker weighs only 1 pound and 7 ounces, so it can fit almost anywhere. It can be used as a speakerphone by virtue of the omni-directional microphone with echo cancellation and background noise reduction. The Style-S supports Apple’s Siri and Google Now, so you can interact with it via voice commands too.

The speaker can be paired with one of Fugoo’s other accessories, the wearable Bluetooth Remote Control which allows users to control the music playlist from a distance. The Style-S is available for purchase from Fugoo and Amazon for $139.99. For a limited time, you’ll be able to grab a second Style-S for 30% off.

The second product recently unleashed is the Fugoo Go. The manufacturer notes the Go is as big as a water bottle, so it can be easily held in one hand. It offers two orientations depending on how you want the music – place it on the back for 360-degree sound or on the side for direct sound.

It bundles four drivers – two full range drivers and two bass radiators which it uses to deliver up to 12 watts of full-range fidelity. Like the Style-S is offers 93 dB loudness. Both Fugoo Style-S and Go are compatible with Fugoo’s lineup of mount accessories. It’s available to buy for $79.99.

In addition to launching the new speakers, Fugoo is shaving off the prices of some of its following devices as follows:

Fugoo Style – $89.99

Fugoo Sport – $99.99 + Mount Pack at $19.99 value

Fugoo Tough – $129.99 + Mount Pack at $19.99 value

Fugoo Style XL – $199.99

Fugoo Sport XL – $229.99

Fugoo Though XL – $249.99