G-DROP Submersible Bluetooth Speaker brings the tunes to your pool, just $46.99

Picture this: you’re sitting around the pool, it’s 98 degrees outside and it’s completely quiet. What would make this situation better? Yep, some tunes. Bluetooth speakers are everywhere but we’re seeing a really cool development in them now. You can now purchase a floating Bluetooth speaker and just throw it in the pool.

How awesome is that? I love living in the future.

About

The G-Drop Submersible Bluetooth Speaker is the speaker in question today. No matter where you want to enjoy your music, the G-Drop speaker will work for you. Just because it floats doesn’t mean you have to use it in the water, it’ll work inside too!

Not only is it IPx7 water-resistant, it’s built tough, too. The durable construction will hold up to being thrown in your bag, tossed in the back of your car, or whatever abuse you can think up. The 2.5″ speaker driver, passive bass radiator, and Maxx Audio headline the spec sheet for this little badass.

Features

Play & skip tracks wirelessly w/ buttons right on the speaker

Microphone lets you take calls wirelessly so your phone is kept out of harm’s way

Fully submersible for up to 30 minutes under up to 3′ of water

Built-in metal loop lets you hang it from a tree branch, backpack, or roof rack

Line-in to connect any device w/ a headphone jack w/ an audio cable

Easily chargeable w/ a standard USB port or phone charger

Where to Buy

