Nova Launcher 5.1 now available in Play Store

In our review of Nova Launcher, we called it the best launcher available for Android. Well as of this week, the app has been bumped to version 5.1 which brings for a host of new features.

First off, Nova Launcher 5.1 adds Dynamic Badges – which changes the way users experiences notifications. Instead of showing you just numbers, Dynamic Badges pulls relevant images from notifications to give you a better idea of what you’ve received at a glance. Now instead of seeing you’ve received three emails, you’ll get to see who sent you the messages.

On top of that, Nova Launcher 5.1 is now in congruence with system levels themes on Samsung and Huawei phones. Samsung Galaxy S8 users will also notice some minor fixes when using the new version.

The beta build for the Nova Launcher 5.1 has been around ever since March. Well the good news is that Nova Launcher 5.1 has landed in the Google Play Store and can be downloaded by anyone.

Users can still opt-in to betas and help identify bugs in future updates of Nova Launcher.

Have you ever tried the highly customizable, performance driven, home screen? If the answer is no, then it’s a very good moment to do so.