Verizon has a new promo for military vets willing to switch

In order to celebrate Military Appreciation Month this May, Verizon is launching a promotion meant to showcase its appreciation for the brave souls who have enrolled in military service.

Thus Big Red is currently awarding a $200 Visa prepaid card to active military members or veterans willing to switch to Verizon and purchase a new smartphone.

Verizon has been known to offer army-focused promotions including shaving off 15% monthly bills and 25% off select accessories.

America’s largest carrier has been a longtime supported or military members and their families and the proud employer of more than 10,000 military veterans and service members cross the nation.

The company has received multiple recognition awards from the Department of defense for its dedicate employer program for members of Reserves and with the latest promotion is restating its commitment to support the veteran cause.

Veterans to need a DD form 214, Veteran’s ID card, Military Retiree Account Statement or VetRewards card, in order to take advantage of the promotion. As for those still in active duty, they will need to submit their military issue email address or paystub. You have 60 days to submit your credentials.

The promotion is available, but at the moment we can’t tell you exactly for how long it will last. So you best hurry up!