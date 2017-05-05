Why did Xiaomi remove the headphone jack in the Mi 6?

Since the iPhone 7 dropped its headphone jack, other devices seem to think it’s a good idea. Xiaomi is one of those who decided to follow suit and remove the 3.5mm jack from the Mi 6.

The company opted to remove the port in favor of USB Type-C audio but Xiaomi have come forward to offer some understanding why it took the decision and what the positives were from making such a call.

Xiaomi revealed that the headphone jack was removed to facilitate a larger battery:

“Smartphones are highly-integrated products and internal space is precious. By removing the headphone jack, we can save room for other components such as a bigger battery. Audio through USB Type-C is becoming more common, and will continue to provide excellent sound quality.”

Despite the screen size of the Mi 6 remaining the same as the previous device, Xiaomi managed to increase the battery capacity by 10% from 3000mAh to 3350mAh. So it seems that to accommodate the larger batter Xiaomi had to make some compromises and remove the headphone jack. In doing so, the device has also been made splash resistant to protect against the occasional splash of water.

Is removing the headphone jack to build in a bigger battery and offer splash resistance something that is a far compromise? We’d like to hear your opinions below, drop us a comment and let us know your thoughts.