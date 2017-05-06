A Motorola Android tablet could be on its way

Some say that the Android market is on the decline but Motorola seem to believe that there is still hope yet as the company look to launch a tablet of its own.

In a source that is cited as highly confident in the plans for Motorola to bring a tablet to the market, the expectation is the device will be 9-10 inches in size and be of a premium nature.

There’s no mention of a screen size, processor speed, or even memory size so it appears the device is either kept under heavy wraps or is in the very early stages.

Interestingly, there could be a new productivity mode that allows apps to be pinned to the navigation bar to allow them to be launched quickly making it look very similar to Chrome OS.

As cool as this sounds, it still wouldn’t address the unfortunate lack of Android aps that are optimized for tablet use and the inevitable decline of Android tablets on the market.

Nevertheless, I have high hopes for Motorola if this device does exist and what fresh ideas and functionality they can bring to an Android tablet.