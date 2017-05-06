Evleaks: Motorola could be dropping the DROID branding

The notoroious leaker @evleaks has taken to Twitter to discuss news that Motorola could be dropping the whole DROID branding that has been around since the Android inception with Verizon all those years ago.

Put it down to brand evolution or new ownership but it seems Motorola will look to rebrand the devices it has previously seen success with. There have been some great DROID devices over the years but with so much change for the company and the focus now on its Z range, it seems inevitable that the DROID relationship with Verizon would fade out.

The question then inevitably remains of will the removal of the DRIOD branding mark the beginning of another naming partnership with Verizon, or does it mark the end of the carrier partnertship?

Of course with any rumor mark it with a pinch of salt, but with evleaks credibility you can be pretty certain this will be spot on.

Thoughts in the comments.