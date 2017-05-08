Back your phone data up and charge it at same time with a MEEM Cable

Charging a smartphone is something nearly all of us do on a nearly daily basis. Some of us can get a few days between power-up, but we all eventually have to juice up on a semi-regular basis.

How often, though, are you backing up your files? Surely you don’t rely on only one copy of all of those files. Wouldn’t it be great if you could back your data up without even thinking about it? Our Deal of the Day does just that.

About

With a MEEM memory cable you can back up your phone’s data at the same time you charge it up. It’s a simple as plugging it in. The cable holds 16GB worth of files and can help ensure all of your important information is copied to a secondary location.

Given that the average phone users has around 2GB worth of data to back up, each cable is more than enough to keep your files safe. The best part is that you don’t even have to think about doing it; just plug in as you need power!

Features

Backup your phone data while charging it simultaneously

Preserve contacts, your calendar, texts, music, photos, videos, & more

Transfer at speeds of up to 4 MBPS

Where to Buy

You can purchase the 16GB MEEM Memory cable for only $44.99, a savings of around 25% off the normal cost. If you need the iOS version, or know someone with an iPhone, there’s a 32GB option for $59.99, a savings of 33% on its own.

