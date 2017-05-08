Gear Up: Bezalel has your back with charging accessories

In today’s world of tech, you can’t turn a virtual corner on the internet without running into some new gadget, charger, cable, or something related to our ever expanding mobile lives. Amidst the struggle of accessory companies trying to make a name for themselves, Bezalel is working hard to carve out their little piece.

To be perfectly honest, I had never heard of Bezalel until I was offered the opportunity to review some of its items. We were lucky enough to receive three of the items that Bezalel offers and, as usual, have taken the time to try them out so you don’t have to. I have to say, the company’s clever use of magnets in its products may be what sets it apart from other device accessories.

Finally, Bezalel has been gracious enough to offer our readers a 20% discount on all of these items using the codes next to the prices.

Ok, no more messing around. Let’s get to it.