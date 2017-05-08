Google has updated the Google I/O app ahead of the 2017 conference

With Google I/O 2017 rapidly approaching, Google has taken the opportunity to update the companion app ready for the annual conference that begins on May 17.

The app is the perfect assistant if you’re attending Google I/O allowing you to check schedules and links to live video feeds for the sessions you can’t make.

Google is also introducing a new feature this year by allowing attendees to reserve seats ahead of events to avoid long lines that have been seen in previous years. The app also has a map of the Shoreline Amphitheater and the surrounding area to make it relatively easy to figure out where you are and where you need to get to. There’s also quick reference to Wi-Fi passwords and travel information from the various hotels and more.

Google says that every session will be livestreamed this year which is great if you can’t make it to the conference in person.

You can get the new updated app here.