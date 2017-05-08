Latest Huawei Honor 9 leaks suggest: No Headphone Jack

Huawei's next installment of the Honor range is looking to have quite a few notable changes

With the fantastic Honor 8 Pro only barely just hitting the retail market, and the Honor 8 staking its claim as a firm “mid range champion“, it may come as a surprise (or not) that the internet is already awash with rumour and speculation in reference to Huawei’s next numerically advancing installment of their ever expanding range.

According to a recent leak documented by The Tech Point, photos of the upcoming Honor 9 have surfaced bearing a few notable points of interest.

Apart from the obviously delicious looking black coloured paint job, USB Type C port and speaker grills one glaringly obvious change seems to be afoot. No Headphone Jack.

Providing the photos are a true reflection of what’s to come, at first glace it will appear that Huawei are indeed following in the footsteps of the ever dominant Apple iPhone 7 by removing this much coveted feature. It’s a speculative thought but, could this mean we are going to see waterproofing added? I do hope so.

Also documented within the leak, the Honor 9 will come with a dual rear camera setup, a change in position of the fingerprint sensor is looking likely too. The published renders appear to show the possibility that the fingerprint sensor could now be embedded in the home button, as with the Huawei P10.

We can expect more details to “Leak” in the coming weeks so be sure to keep checking back with us; in the mean time I shall leave you content with the thought of possible chipset performance improvements, improved software and gimmicks as far as the eye can see (maybe).