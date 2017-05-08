Logitech ZeroTouch Giveaway

We are excited to announce that we are giving away three, yes THREE Logitech ZeroTouch in-car phone holders with voice control and ALEXA integration to you, our lucky readers.

The Prize

Logitech is far from a newcomer to the tech scene, last year alone saw the company reign in a multitude of awards for design and innovation, and our prize is right up there with the best!

The Logitec ZeroTouch is essentially an all in one solution for smartphone access and safety all rolled into one.

ZeroTouch is an app that is activated automatically when your phone is physically connected to the special Logitech mount in your car. There are two of these to choose from – one clips into an air vent, the other sticks onto the dash, and your device is held onto it using a specially designed super magnet.

Once connected up the app will announce any calls, texts, emails and messages from Whatsapp and Facebook. You can have them read out loud and then reply by simply speaking back to your device. Everything is completely controlled by voice, removing any need to look away from the road or touch anything on your phone’s screen.

As well as all this, the ZeroTouch comes with full integration of Amazon’s Alexa. Switch the lights on before you get home, listen to a book on Kindle, even hear your daily news brief. Simply wave to activate your phone, then speak as you would with Alexa at home.

ZeroTouch brings together the most commonly used functions in an app that has been programmed with road-use in mind. It works seamlessly while taking your attention away from driving for the minimum amount of time possible. All done with a simple wave of the hand or the sound of your voice.

You’d be crazy not to want one right?

How to enter

Entering couldn’t be easier. Below you’ll find a widget with a couple of options to enter. The only required option is entering your email address. That’ll allow us to contact the winners once the drawing is over on May 15, 2017. You can get more entries by sending out a tweet and following AndroidGuys on Twitter. You can send out one tweet per day through the widget for more entries.

Entrants must be 18 years old and the competition is open to anyone around the globe!

The contest starts RIGHT NOW and runs through Monday, May 15, 2017. We’d like to thank LOGITECH for providing us with the ZEROTOUCH devices for this awesome giveaway.

What are you waiting for??!!!

