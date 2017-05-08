Moto Z2 Play specs leak showing thinner body and smaller battery

In a world where a smartphone and connectivity to the world is becoming an essential facility, the ever important topic of battery life often comes up and forms the basis of many reviews and purchasing decisions. With that in mind, it may come of a surprise to hear that Motorola have actually reduced size of the battery in the upcoming Moto Z2 Play.

Last years Moto Z Play battery size came in at 3510mAh but Lenovo (who own Motorola) are expected to replace it with a 3000mAh battery if the latest leaks of the Moto Z2 Play are anything to go by.

It seems that to shave 1mm off the width of the body of the Moto Z2 Play and reduce it by 20 grams, the company have had to compromise on the battery size.

Other spec improvements see the jump from a Snapdragon 625 to a 626, 4GB of RAM rather than 3GB, 64GB of internal memory rather than 32GB, and the same display at 5.5 inches and full HD 1080p. The rear camera has seen a change from a 16MP f/2.0 sensor to a 12MP f/1.7 sensor and will launch with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

While it’s great to have a thin and light smartphone, I for one would prefer a bigger battery over a thinner device. What about you? Drop us a comment and let us know your preference.