Opera Max 3.0 for Android arrives with new UI design, big data-savings for Facebook

Opera Max for Android recently got bumped up to version 3.0 which brings forth a host of enhancement. The data management and data savings app now boasts an overhauled interface, as well as under the hood improvements.

The new interface is of course, the most obvious change. It has been optimized to provide increased usability and now offers tips on how to manage app data usage in the form of cards. A step-by-step tutorial is activated when users first open the app.

On top of that, the new version of Opera Max can now show app by app mobile and Wi-Fi data usage, as well as deliver personalized tips on how to reduce wasted data. The feat is advertised as a “smart assistant” that can provide a feed of cards contextual to a user’s data usage habits.

The app also gives users control over individual applications, so they can block apps from using mobile or Wi-Fi data, and select which apps run in the background.

We’ve talked above about under the hood improvements and the most significant one that has been included in the update is data savings for Facebook. Facebook’s mobile app is usually one of the biggest data hogs, but Opera Max users will now be able to fully take advantage of all Facebook’s features without beefing up their bill and saving up to 50%. Users can also save up to 60% while using Instagram, 50% with Pinterest and 40% with BBM.

The update also has a security component, now Opera Max will warn you about any external threats, as well as provide data encryption when connected to a public Wi-Fi.

Opera Max for Android is currently available for download free of charge and you can get it from the Google Play Store.