Propelify, a gathering of innovation, tech, speakers, investors, and other startup-minded attendees returns in just ten days. Billed as one of the biggest innovation gatherings in the Northeast, it brings together folks from all seemingly connected areas.

This year promises to be quite the affair as it offers up some 40+ speakers across two stages. Taking place on May 18 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the festival will play host to all sorts of great things, including drone races, startup/tech exhibitors, VR Theather (Samsung), music, food, drinks, and much more.

Last year saw more than 8,000 innovators attend from nearly every state in the country; there were ten countries represented as well. This year figures to be every bit as the agenda is packed with a host of opportunities, competition, and networking.

What to Expect:

Onsite Tech Recruiting from Jet.com (on a ferris wheel!)

Investor Speed Dating sponsored by Deloitte

Startup Competition with prizes like

$10K in cash, $5k Staples credit $25K towards Google Cloud

Fast track to finales at Techstars, Meetings with execs at Google, Samsung, Staples, Write-up in Entrepreneur, Free ferry ads from Crossriver Networks, and a trip to Taiwan!

All brought to you by SamsungNEXT, Staples, Google, Taiwan Startup Startup, Entrepreneur, and more

Keynote speakers slated for Propelify 2017 include the following:

Arianna Huffington, Found & CEO, Thrive Global

Divyank Turakhia, Founder & CEO, Media.net

Jesse Hertzberg, CEO, Livestream

David Barrett, Founder & CEO, Expensify

Gus Warren, Managing Director of Investments, Samsung

AndroidGuys will pay for your ticket!

We’re honored to be able to extend AndroidGuys readers the opportunity to attend this year’s Propelify event at no cost. Thanks to sponsorship in conjunction with Bell Labs, we’ve set aside tickets under the promo code of “androidguyspropel“. Simply head to https://www.propelify.com/tickets/ and enter the code and you’re in with a general admission ticket!