T-Mobile has a new Premium Device Protection Plan for $15/month

T-Mobile has a new protection plan for customers looking to secure their phones and tablets against things like accidental damage or theft. The new device insurance tier is called Premium Device Protection Plus and is available for $15 a month.

For this amount of money subscribers will get the usual protection package which includes loss, theft, physical damage. On top of that, T-Mobile also throws in some additional services like the McAfee Content Protection – an anti-malware tool for phones and PCs (10 licenses included) and the McAfee ID Protection – a service that guarantees 24/7 Lost Wallet and ID Restoration, as well as $1 million insurance for qualifying recovery expenses.

T-Mobile’s Premium Device Protection Plus also offers something called Tech Personal Help Desk – a service through which the carrier can deliver immediate, personalized support for a wide range of devices including printers, routers, TVs and game consoles.

Premium Device Protection Plus also incorporates other utilities like Alarm, locate, lock and wipe remotely, App scanning, Back up contacts and photos and much more.

Alongside the new Premium Device Protection Plus plan, T-Mobile also introduced the JUMP! Plus, which is basically their phone upgrade plan that cost $15 and includes all the goodness of the new protection plan offers.

T-Mobile’s Premium Device Protection Plan is available for customers interested in buying a new phone and adding a new line of service. Any takers?