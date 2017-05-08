Wake up to a fresh pot of coffee everyday with Smarter iKettle and Smarter Coffee

Have you ever wished you could brew yourself a coffee cup from the comfort of your bed? Now thanks to products like the Smarter Coffee Machine and Smarter iKettle, you can do just that.

Like Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory, up and comping British design company, Smarter believes there’s no situation a hot beverage can’t make better. So they’ve come up with the two coffee/tea making machines – two smart home appliances that can wake you up and have your cup of tea/coffee ready and waiting for you.

The two gizmos can be controlled via the accompanying smartphone Smarter App which allows coffee lovers to select the way they want their coffee to be made. The smart devices send alerts via your smartphone or tablet when the cup of coffee is ready, or alternatively they can keep the water warm for an additional 40 minutes. They even double as alarm clocks via the “Wake up mode”.

Using the Smarter App, users can simply personalize their coffee intake by adjusting the strength, number of cups and choice of freshly ground or filtered. Smart Coffee Machine and iKettle have third-party IFTTT integration, so they can connect to smart devices around the home like Nest and Amazon Echo.

Thanks to “Home Mode”, Smarter Coffee and iKettle can tell when you come home from work, and ask you whether you’d like a cup of coffee or tea.

While the Smarter Coffee Machine caters to coffee lovers, the Smarter iKettle is more can help make a great cup of tea. With this in mind, the iKettle offers precise boiling controls that allow users to select the desired boiling departure between 20-100 in order to ensure they get the ideal taste from their preferred tea. What’s more iKettle features a “Formula Mode” that makes late night baby feedings easier. When activated, the feature can boil water at certain hours and then send a notification when it is at the desired formula temperature.

Both, Smarter Coffee and iKettle ensure you will never run out of tea or coffee again. The connected app features an in-app replenish service, so fresh coffee or tea will be delivered right on your doorstep. To help user better navigate its functions, Smarter Coffee also features a LCD control panel available in three colors including black, cream and red.

If you like to style yourself a coffee or tea addict, then these two products will find great use in your home. The Smarter Coffee (2nd generation) costs $249 while the iKettle (3rd generation) is available for $149. In the US, the two will be available for purchase from Best Buy from July onward.