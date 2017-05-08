What we know so far: OnePlus 5 edition

With the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 releases behind us, what’s the next best thing to look forwards to? OnePlus’ next-gen flagship, for sure. The phone has already made quite a fair share of headlines and we’re more than excited to see it arrive on the market this summer, as OnePlus itself confirmed no more than a few days ago.

So what will the OnePlus bring to the table in 2017? Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but the rumor mill provides us with enough speculation on the matter. And in anticipation of the big unveil, we’ve rounded up all the details upcoming flagship – which will be called OnePlus 5 – into one comprehensive post.

Design and Display

Aluminum body (probably)

Fingerprint scanner living on the back

5-inch with FHD or QHD resolution

A few weeks ago a couple of render surfaced revealing that the OnePlus 5 might come with a glass and aluminum body. Like last year’s model, the OnePlus 5 should make it out with a 5.5-inch with 1920 x 1080 resolution. However, some rumors indicate in 2017, OnePlus will take things to the next level and finally deliver a QHD panel (2560 x 1440) for the first time.

At some point, we also heard the phone might come boasting with a curved display similar to the one on the Samsung Galaxy S8. Others expect the OnePlus to follow this year’s trend and deliver a phone with really thin bezels (as indicated by a recent render), but it remains to be seen whether this means we’ll see any curvature of the front panel.

Computing power

Snapdragon 835

Up to 8GB of RAM

Up to 256GB of internal storage

UFS 2.1 storage

There’s one thing most rumors agree upon – like the Galaxy S8, the OnePlus 5 will take advantage of the powerful Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s unclear at the moment, whether the phone will feature 6GB or 8GB of RAM onboard or if the Chinese company will end up offering both versions with 64GB/128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

For example, few days ago, the phone showed up for pre-order GearBest revealing a configuration with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Cameras

12-megapixel dual camera setup

8-megapixel selfie camera

The consensus appears to be that the OnePlus 5 will roll-out with a dual-camera setup onboard. According to a second listing, the phone will feature a 12-megapixel combo onboard plus an 8-megapixel selfie sna3.the OnePlus 3T.

On the other hand, Gearbest lists a main 23-megapixel and a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Other features

Google Assistant

3.5 mm headphone jack (possible)

Android 7.1 Nougat with Oxygen OS

microSD card slot (possible)

3,600 mAh battery

We don’t know whether the OnePlus 5 will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack or microSD card slot. the OnePlus 3T retains the 3.5mm headphone jack, so in all possibility the OnePlus 5 will too. As for the microSD card slot, we haven’t seen one since the OnePlus X, but given that most customers do favor the presence of a microSD slot, the OnePlus 5 might come bundling one, although the OnePlust 3T does not. According to Gearbest, the phone will feature a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 128GB.

Recently it was revealed, the OnePlus 5 will feature a 3,600 mAh battery (200 mAh upgrade over last year’s model) which will supposedly bring 25% improvements in terms of charging time. Rumors of a 4,000 mAh battery or 2,600 mAh one have also been thrown around.

A leaked screenshot allegedly depicting the About Phone section on the unreleased phone revealed the device will have Android 7.1.2 Nougat onboard, alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Given that the image lists HydrogenOS as the ROM, we’ll have to assume the OnePlus 5 will arrive in China with this configuration.

Pricing

OnePlus’s next “flagship killer” is expected to come with a price-tag of around $500 or slightly lower. However, Gearbest lists the international version with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage as having a hefty $688 price-tag.

As for availability, expect the phone to arrive this summer. As the company itself puts it “Hey Summer! Give me five!”.