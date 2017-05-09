Amazon adds $230 Echo Show to its roster of connected devices

Amazon today announced its latest connected, Alexa-enabled device in the form of the Echo Show. Set to arrive in late June, the unit offers up an entirely different design from its predecessors.

The Echo Show houses a 7-inch display, a 5-megapixel camera, Dolby-powered speakers, numerous (eight) noise-canceling microphones, and a trio of buttons.

Like its brethren, the Echo Show is designed to sit prominently in your kitchen, living room, or busier areas of the home. Indeed, you’ll not only interact with it to add items to a grocery list or listen to a playlist, but you can also use it to view media.

The Echo Show can be configured to work with your streaming media services such as Pandora, Spotify, and, of course, Amazon Music. Moreover, its smarts enable it to integrate with other connected home services and devices from the likes of Philips Hue, WeMo, Ring, Wink, and more.

The 7-inch display will be used to show upcoming calendar appointments, set timers, manage shopping lists, and much more. It can also pull up YouTube clips, pull up a weather forecast, or be used for an alarm clock.

The 5-megapixel camera can be utilized as a video conferencing system between two Echo Show units. Additionally, it can make hands-free video calls to others with the device or with the Alexa app installed. And, for those moments when mom wants to tell the kids it’s time for dinner, the Drop In option lets you check in on trusted friends and family.

Availability

The Amazon Echo Show is offered in White and Black and is currently available for pre-order with pricing listed at $229. According to Amazon, the Echo Show launches on June 28 and will include free two-day shipping via Amazon Prime.

Those looking to purchase more than one Echo Show can save $100; a “SHOW2PACK” coupon code can be used when buying two.