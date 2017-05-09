Back up everything with a 1TB lifetime Zoolz cloud storage, just $29

Here’s a question for you: what do you do with all of your downloaded music, pictures, documents, and other media? Chances are good you are backing some of that up either automatically or manually. And, if you’re like a lot of Android users, you’re probably tapping into Google Drive for help.

What happens, though, when you get close to filling up your allotted storage space? Before you break out that credit card and purchase more storage through your cloud hosting, consider today’s deal. How about a lifetime account with 1TB (terabyte) of storage for the price of a decent dinner?

500GB of Cold Storage & 500GB of Instant Vault Storage

With this lifetime of 500 GB of Instant, and 500 GB of Cold Storage, you’ll have an incredibly inexpensive place to house all of your media files. For things you plan to access on a semi-regular basis, toss it in the Instant Vault. Items you don’t need all that often can go into the Cold Storage area.

Features

Store 1 TB of data for life, w/ no additional costs

Have your data encrypted w/ military-grade 256-AES encryption before it even leaves your machine

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files instantly, or in approximately 3-5 hours from Cold Storage

Enjoy backup scheduling, bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Where to Buy

You pick up the lifetime account of Zoolz for only $29 through the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Hurry, though, this discounted price won’t last long!