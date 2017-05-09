Google Assistant can now control more home connected (i)devices

Maker of home connected devices, iDevices today announced that its products are now compatible with the Google Assistant. Previously Alexa and Siri support was offered, but from now on Devices can be controlled by addressing voice commands directed towards the Google Assistant inside the Pixel or Google Home.

iDevices family of products includes switches, wall outlets, a thermostat and intelligent light bulbs. And with simple commands such as “OK Google, turn on the lights” users can control their iDevices-branded appliances around the house.

Getting started is easy. Google Home or Pixel users will have to download the iDevices Connected App from the Google Play Store/App Store and then enable the Google Assistant within the settings of the iDevices app. At the same time, users will need to go and enable iDevices services in the Google Home app in order to link all the products.

“Our unique software architecture allows us to expand compatibility easily and quickly, so we continue to offer a comprehensive smart home solution to consumers. When people think ‘smart home’, words like ‘simple’, ‘easy-to- use’ and ‘helpful’ should come to mind. We’ve made it easier than ever to adopt the smart home, no matter what kind of system you prefer to use.“

Chris Allen, iDevices CEO

Back in April, iDevices was acquired by the Humbbell Incorporated of Shelton, Connecticut, thus joining the company’s large portfolio of brands that sell electrical and electronic product for residential, commercial and industrial applications.