How to read websites in Chrome for Android with no data

Despite having connectivity pretty much everywhere we go, there are some times when the cellular signal just doesn’t reach far enough and WiFi isn’t available. For those exact times, Google has bundled a new feature into Chrome for Android that will allow you to download a webpage for offline viewing.

Available via a long press on any link, Chrome will download the entire webpage, images and all, for a no-compromise offline viewing experience. Many similar services offer the ability to download just the text from a website to view offline but Chrome offers a more seamless experience by downloading the whole page as if it was delivered with an active connection.

Simply long press on any link to bring up the contextual menu and hit “Download link” – you’ll need an active connection for that part. Once downloaded, hit the three dots in the upper right hand corner to access your previous downloads and you’ll see the webpage(s). Simply click on the list item to view the page.

You’ll be warned it’s an offline copy both at the footer of the browser and in the address bar but otherwise the experience is the same.

Be sure you’ve got the latest version of Chrome and happy offline viewing.