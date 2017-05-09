LG X power2 with 4,500 mAh battery coming to the US soon

Announced a few days ahead of MWC 2017, the LG X power2 will soon be made available in markets around the world starting with the US and followed by select territories in Asia, Europe, Latin America and more.

The LG X power2 is a budget affair, so don’t expect anything to grand when it comes to specs. The product comes boasting a 5.5-inch display, 1280 x 720 resolution and a 1.5GHz octa-core chipset under the hood. The phone will go on sale with two configurations, either 1.5GB or 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (microSD card slot for memory increase up to 2TB is available).

But the LG X power2 does offer one big perk – it features a large 4,500 mAh battery under the hood which is marketed as being able to handle 26 hours of talk time, 18 hours of video viewing or 19 hours of web browsing. But it remains to be seen whether or not this statement will hold true with real life usage.

The LG X power2 also bundles a pretty decent 13-megapixel camera with Zero Shutter Lag for quick, delay-free shots and LED flash, as well as a 5-megapixel selfie snapper living on the front. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Pricing and availability vary depending on market, but we should expect to see the LG X power2 land in the US very soon.