Protecting your privacy on Android

We use Android devices to browse websites, emails, and other content. We haven’t got a clue as to how safe they are and start thinking about this aspect only when we become afraid of our transactions and activity on the web. For example, if you are a student, you don’t want someone to know that there is an email in your outbox, where you ask someone, “Can you do my essay instead of me?” What if someone steals our passwords and finds out some stories that we want to keep in secret?

The safety issues should be taken seriously even if you are not a secret agent. In this article, we are going to discuss how to protect your private information on Android.

Basic protection

Mobile devices are made to carry them outside your house, and therefore you have to make sure to use passwords to protect your information. Also, you should have a tracking service that allows you to delete all information on your phone without an access to a device. Once the bad guys have your device, it’s hard to keep them away from your information.

Of course, you need to have backups of your information, including emails, documents, photos and all content you store on the online services (like Cloud). You can easily do that by plugging your smartphone or tablet into a computer. Pay special attention to your cloud and encrypt important data you store there. Any information outside your control is in danger!

Applications and permissions

Do not install to many applications to your device and try not to give them useless permissions. Of course, it is not practical and an applications mostly ask for some useful permissions to function better. But when a trivial application asks for an access to your address book or location – you’d better refuse for a security sake.

As a rule, if you download applications from Google Play, then you are probably safe. When you choose some alternative stores, be careful about scampish apps with names that remind you of something you are looking for, but are not actually that.

When using your devices, you should never accept any files from strangers. Also, never click on links you receive via email or SMS. Many malware cheaters catch their prey by sending messages with irresistible offers.

Wi-Fi is more dangerous than you think

Free Wi-Fi is always tempting, whenever you are. When you are at your workplace, the service can be reliable, however, you shouldn’t trust public Wi-Fi spots.

Your tablet, smartphone or laptop should be protected by a VPN that encrypts your personal data and save you from cheaters. Android has has a built-in VPN client, so make sure to use it. Otherwise, use only safe addresses, which start from “https://”.

Some devices connect automatically to all available Wi-Fi networks. Make sure to turn off this feature to avoid unreliable networks, since they might be tracking you.

It is perfect if you can do without using Wi-Fi outside your house. If not – make sure to use VPN and encrypt important data.

The Internet today is a dangerous place, so make sure to pay attention to your personal security. Always use passwords, back-ups, and encrypt important information if you need to keep it on a mobile device.