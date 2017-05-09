T-Mobile’s lineup of affordable premium phones is called REVVL

A few weeks ago it was revealed T-Mobile is working on self-branded smartphone with flagship-level specs but affordable price tag.

While not much was known about the handset at the time, today we come back with more information on the topic. According to an industry source familiar with the matter, the Magenta carrier is gearing up to unveil not one but three smartphones under the REVVL series – the REVVL T1, REVVL T2 and REVVL T3 PRO.

So far, only a render of a REVVL T1 has surfaced online, accompanied by a few specs. Judging by the image, it seems like the phone might make a debut on the market as soon as May 17.

T-Mobile REVVL T1 is expected to arrive with a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a fingerprint sensor. A 13-megapixel camera with LED flash should sit on the back of the device, while a 5-megapixel wide-angle front shooter will adorn the front. The source made no mention about processor, RAM or storage capacity.

Naturally the handset will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with T-Mobile’s own customizations applied (including some nice bloatware, of course).

The source also revealed that the REVVL T1 will be manufactured by TCL, the same company which now manufacturers BlackBerry phones.

The REVVL T1 appears to be just another middle-range device, so we hope at least the REVVL T3 PRO will be a bit more impressive. How much will the REVVL T1 cost? We can’t tell you that either, but if T-Mobile ends up pricing it competitively enough it might stand a chance in the already crowded mid-range market.

As for the REVVL T2 and REVVL T3 PRO there’s no additional information to share. We expect the PRO model to be the most premium out of the three, but will it manage to deliver a spec sheet comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S8 or LG G6? We’ll have to wait and see.